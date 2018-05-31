SALT LAKE CITY — Utah, despite its glory, can’t figure out how to spell the word “beautiful.”

Google recently compiled a list of the top searches that included the phrase “how to spell” from the last year. The report found "beautiful” was the most-searched word for 11 different states, including Utah.

“Beautiful” was the most commonly misspelled word with 11 states struggling to know the spelling, including Arizona, Arkansas, California, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Oregon and Texas forgot how to spell “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”

See the full results below:

Are these America's most misspelled words? Check out the top 'how to spell' searches by state, just in time for the #spellingbee 2018 finals.#dataviz #maps pic.twitter.com/uTb7ynYcv5 — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) May 29, 2018

Google launched the report with the 2018 Scripps National Spelling Bee running Tuesday to Thursday.

For Utahns, you might want to take advice from actor Jim Carey, who perfectly explained how to spell the word, according to People.

Last year, the same report revealed Utah’s most misspelled word was “disease,” according to the Deseret News.

The Beehive State was the only state that had trouble spelling with that word. Other most misspelled words last year nationwide included “patient,” “pneumonia,” “quote” and “tomorrow.”