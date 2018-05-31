CEDAR CITY — Due to increasing potential for human-caused wildfire activity, dry conditions and high fire danger in southwest Utah, managers with the Color Country Interagency Fire Center are implementing fire restrictions beginning Friday.

The restrictions apply to the following areas in Washington, Iron, Beaver, Kane and Garfield counties:

• Unincorporated privately owned and all state-administered lands. Incorporated towns and cities are not included in the restrictions.

• Bureau of Land Management land in Washington, Iron, Beaver, Kane and Garfield counties, in addition to the Henry Mountains portion of Wayne County. Henry Mountains restrictions are further defined as BLM-administered land east of the Notum Road Scenic Byway, south of state Route 24 (the Hanksville Scenic Byway) and west of S.R. 95 (the Bicentennial Scenic Byway).

• The Pine Valley, Cedar City, Powell and Escalante ranger districts in the Dixie National Forest.

• Zion and Bryce Canyon national parks; Cedar Breaks, Pipe Springs and Rainbow Bridge national monuments; and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

• Bureau of Indian Affairs land including rust lands of the Shivwits, Cedar, Indian Peaks and Kaibab Band reservations).

The following acts are prohibited until further notice:

• Igniting, building, maintaining or using a fire, including charcoal and briquettes, outside a fire structure provided by the agency within a designated area. All debris burning is strictly prohibited.

Campfires are allowed in all developed recreation sites, campgrounds, picnic areas and home sites that are maintained and administered by the agency, or home sites where running water is present are allowed. Stoves or grills that are fueled solely by liquid petroleum fuels are also allowed. In Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, campfires are also permitted below the high water mark of the lake in areas devoid of vegetation.

• Discharging or using any kind of fireworks on unincorporated private land. Fireworks are always prohibited on state and federal lands.

• Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device.

• Detonating explosives, incendiary or chemical devices, pyrotechnics, exploding targets or tracer ammunition, which are always prohibited on federal land.

• Cutting, welding or grinding metal in areas of dry vegetation.

• Smoking except in an enclosed vehicle or building, or a developed recreation site or areas of a minimum of 3 feet in diameter cleared down to mineral soil.