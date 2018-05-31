SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is scheduled to close I-15 on Saturday night from midnight to 8 a.m. Sunday between 2100 North and Lehi Main Street.

During this closure, construction crews will demolish the 600 East bridge over the freeway as part of the I-15 Technology Corridor project. This project is widening I-15 to six lanes in both directions and rebuilding the interstate with all-new pavement from state Route 92 to Lehi Main Street. Construction will continue through late 2020.

Drivers should plan ahead and avoid the area if possible or allow extra time to travel the detour route.

UDOT is also advising drivers to be aware of other restrictions scheduled to begin in the next few days:

• The ramp from westbound I-215 to Redwood Road in Taylorsville will close Friday, at 10 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m. All other ramps at the interchange will remain open, but westbound drivers will need to use another exit. Crews are widening the off-ramp to add another left-turn lane onto southbound Redwood Road.

• S.R. 108 will close in both directions between Antelope Drive and 1275 South in Syracuse Friday at 8 p.m. The road will remain closed through Tuesday, Aug. 21, and drivers will need to use alternate routes. This full closure will allow crews to complete widening work on this section of the highway while school is out for the summer.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For the latest information on traffic restrictions during construction, visit the UDOT traffic website at udottraffic.utah.gov or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android.