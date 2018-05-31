SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for May 31.

MUST-READ NEWS THIS MORNING:

Here’s who Mitt Romney voted for in 2016

U.S. Senate candidate Mitt Romney revealed who he voted for in the 2016 presidential election — his wife, Ann Romney, according to the Deseret News.

In an interview with the Deseret News and KSL editorial boards, the former governor of Massachusetts said he voted for someone close to him.

In this case, it was his wife.

"I wrote in the name of a person who I admire deeply, who I think would be an excellent president," Romney said. "I realized it wasn't going to go anywhere, but nonetheless felt that I was putting in a very solid name."

Read more.

Facebook to build data center in Eagle Mountain

Utah officials and Eagle Mountain leaders announced Wednesday that Facebook will soon build a massive data center in the Beehive State, according to the Deseret News.

Facebook will receive $150 million in tax breaks for the first 20 years of the plan.

The first phase includes a two-building project worth $750 million.

“The open-ended agreements, however, extend those benefits beyond the first phase and could land the company hundreds of millions in additional tax relief over the next four decades,” the Deseret News reported.

Read more.

The untold story of Ancestry.com

Is DNA testing telling us more than we want to know?

The Provo-based startup has grown into a tech giant. But it still faces a tremendous amount of challenges when it comes to direct-to-consumer DNA testing, the Deseret News reported.

In fact, a relative’s DNA could unravel secrets that affect your own life.

“In this field, privacy is a uniquely challenging problem because DNA is familial. When you put it out there, you are putting it out there on behalf of your family,” said Laura Hercher, director of genetics research at Sarah Lawrence College.

Read more.

Virginia set to expand Medicaid

Virginia is set to extend health care coverage to thousands of residents who don’t have it, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Six years after the Supreme Court left the decision to the states, Virginia will extend all Medicaid programs in the Affordable Care Act, a groundbreaking decision that will help thousands receive health care.

House Appropriations Chairman Chris Jones, R-Suffolk, helped negotiate the two bills adopted Wednesday. Gov. Ralph Northam said he will sign the bills.

“It’s not about the House. It’s not about the Senate. It’s about Virginia,” Jones said on the House floor. “And the 8.3 million people we represent.”

Read more.

AROUND THE WEB: