UTAH STATE PRISON — A man who has been incarcerated for nearly a quarter-century for killing a man at Willard Bay has been granted parole.

Travis Telford, 46, will be released from prison on June 26. As part of the conditions for his parole, the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole has ordered he continue with substance abuse and mental health treatment with an emphasis on grief counseling. The board also recommended an ankle monitor for the first little while as Telford gets established.

Telford was 23 in 1994 when he shot and killed Troy Michael Weston, 20, for allegedly selling him and an acquaintance diluted drugs. He was convicted of murder and sentenced to five years to life at the Utah State Prison.

On May 8, Telford had his first parole hearing in 20 years.

During a recording of the hearing, Telford, who has struggled with drugs since he was juvenile, admitted that continued drug treatment would be very important should he be released.

"I would need that support to make sure I don’t become a bonehead like all the people I live around and just come through the revolving gate. Because that is my biggest fear if you grant me parole, is coming back,” he said.

His other fear, he admitted, was adapting to a world that has changed since the last time he was a free man.

"I don’t know society," he said. "I wouldn’t know how to act. I’ve been locked up so long, it blows people away that I’ve never been on the internet."