One year ago this week, a Utah couple described their experience raising two adopted children: Joshua, a 6-year-old with acute myeloid leukemia, and Maria, a 3-year-old who was born without limbs.

Adrianne and Jason Stewart adopted Joshua and Maria from the Philippines after complications while Adrianne was pregnant with her two biological children.

“I love children so much and can’t imagine any child not having a family to call their own,” Adrianne said.

Adrianne said Maria helps motivate Joshua through his cancer treatments.

“Her joyful, positive attitude brings a smile to our face every day,” said Adrianne. “If a little girl who has so many challenges in life can find joy and happiness, then all the rest of us can also.”

Read the full story at DeseretNews.com.