SANDY — In Real Salt Lake’s two most recent home wins, it benefitted greatly from first-half red cards to the visitors. That was not a luxury it had on Wednesday against Houston, one of the top scoring teams in MLS.

It had to dig deep and defend for 90 minutes against a full-strength squad, and that’s exactly what RSL did in arguably its most impressive win of the season.

With Albert Rusnak away on national team duty, and Kyle Beckerman not in the starting lineup because of line-up rotation during a busy stretch, RSL got a gutty effort from several players taking on different roles as it prevailed 2-1.

Ironically enough, Beckerman still scored the game-winner in the 83rd minute after coming on for Sunday Stephen in the second half.

The goal came eight minutes after Houston equalized in the 75th minute, which could’ve easily deflated the home side. It had the opposite effect.

“It was almost a wake-up call that goal, you could see on the players faces the anger in them,” said coach Mike Petke.

Sebastian Saucedo and Joao Plata both had terrific opportunities a few minutes later, and even though they squandered the chances RSL was quickly putting Houston’s backline under pressure.

Beckerman ultimately finished things off in the 83rd minute on a tight finish after Damir Kreilach chested a corner kick in his path instead of shooting.

“It was a big time play by him,” said Beckerman, who scored his first goal of the season.

The Captain wins it!!! pic.twitter.com/YJKS1Zg7oE — Real Salt Lake (@RealSaltLake) May 31, 2018

With the victory Real Salt Lake vaults into fifth place in the Western Conference, one point clear of sixth-place Houston. It has another big match this Saturday when it hosts the Seattle Sounders.

“We’ve been marking this on our schedule, and to get that win last weekend with a chance for two at home, we know this week was super important to climb up the ladder. It was big to get three tonight and now we’ve got to get focused on the next game,” said Beckerman.

Petke said Wednesday’s match was the best first half he’s seen from his team this season and an obvious mismatch at right back was a big reason why.

Houston’s normal left back Adolfo Machado was away with the Panamanian National Team on Wednesday, and Saucedo used his skill and pace to regularly get around Houston’s backup. Adam Lundqvist, who was making his first MLS debut after arriving from Sweden last month, looked helpless at times to deal with the confident Saucedo.

Saucedo scored his first MLS goal last weekend in Seattle, and Petke rewarded him another start on Wednesday. He played like a savvy vet going up against Lundqvist.

“He was a left-footed player playing right back, and I had to take advantage of that and be able to take him on and give him his first ride on his first MLS start,” said Saucedo.

In just the fifth minute he got behind Lundqvist and headed a cross off the top of the crossbar. In the 22nd minute he got around Lundqvist and curled a shot that forced Houston keeper Joe Willis into a diving save.

On several other occasions in the first half Saucedo’s unpredictability left Houston’s backline scrambling.

In the 34th minute, something tangible finally came from the mismatch. It started with Brooks Lennon switching the field to Saucedo with a 40-yard ball over everyone. Saucedo again found himself in a 1v1 situation with Lundqvist, who wisely backed off a bit so Saucedo dribbled and waited to get around him again.

With the extra time and space, Saucedo spotted Luis Silva drifting behind Houston center back Jared Watts and clipped a ball toward the penalty spot. Silva used his head to redirect the cross past the outstretched hand of Houston’s keeper for the 1-0 lead.

Bofo finds Silva 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/9izlntU9oD — Real Salt Lake (@RealSaltLake) May 31, 2018

“Not to take anything away from the kid, but literally this was his first MLS minutes,” said Petke about the approach against Lundqvist. “We targeted him for sure.”

After the goal Houston did a much better job dealing with Saucedo, drastically limiting his effectiveness. However, his impact in those first 30 minutes made all the difference.

Without Rusnak, RSL’s midfield of Nick Besler, Stephen and Kreilach did a great job of maintaining possession and being difficult to play through in that opening half.

Houston was the team that came out on the front foot more in the second half, and Petke eventually subbed Beckerman on in the 63rd minute to try and shore things up. The Dynamo still kept pressing, getting a goal from Alberth Elis in the 75th minute.

It left RSL plenty of time to regain the lead and extend its home winning streak to five straight.