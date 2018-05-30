SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol announced Monday that troopers stopped more than 5,700 vehicles over the Memorial Day weekend.

UHP troopers worked over 250 extra shifts over the busy travel weekend, the office said.

During daytime shifts, troopers focused on watching for drivers who were speeding, driving distracted or aggressively, and for anyone who wasn't wearing a seat belt. About 3,600 people were stopped for speeding and more than 1,300 were pulled over for not wearing seat belts, according to UHP.

During night shifts, troopers patrolled for people who were driving under the influence and pulled over 59 people for alleged DUI.

During the traffic-heavy holiday, 164 crashes occurred, resulting in two deaths, according to UHP's report.

For more information and for suggestions to stay safe on the roads during holiday travel, visit the agency's website.