RIVERDALE — After recent rainfall, the loss of homes sitting atop of moving landslide has become a question of "when" rather than "if."

"It's appearing to be inevitable at this point," Ben Erickson, hazards geologist for the Utah Geological Survey, said Wednesday.

"We've been anticipating it for a long time. So we know it's been coming, we're just now getting into the zone of when it's going to happen," he added.

The geologist monitoring the Spring Creek Road Landslide said a sharp drop-off has moved closer to the homes within two weeks.

The landslide's expansion is affected by "spring flow emanating from several points approximately halfway up the bluff," which erodes material, according to updates on the Utah Geological Survey website.

The landslide began in November on a steep "approximately 200-foot-high, thickly wooded west-facing bluff of Lake Bonneville deltaic deposits, above the Weber River floodplain," according to the Utah Geological Survey.

Fast-moving debris and earthflow "dislocated" soil and sand on the upper part of the bluff, the survey says. And since November, "several major and minor events" have caused the landslide to expand.

Those who lived in three homes, located along the west side of 600 West, were required to vacate in November. The occupants of a home located to the south voluntarily left in early March.