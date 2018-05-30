After an outstanding junior season, catcher Libby Sugg was named an NFCA Third Team All-American on Wednesday.

Sugg's award marks back-to-back third-team All-America nods for the Cougars after pitcher McKenna Bull last year. Delaney Willard was a first-team selection in 2012, while Gordy Bravo was on the Easton All-American First Team in 2013.

She earned various honors during the 2018 campaign and was both an NFCA All-Pacific Region Second Team and All-West Coast Conference First Team selection. A three-time WCC Player of the Week, Sugg also excelled off the field as a member of the WCC All-Academic Softball Team.

During the regular season, she led the team in several categories, including batting average (.423), RBIs (64), hits (63), doubles (13) and home runs (11). Sugg was one of 54 student-athletes from 35 different institutions to be selected.