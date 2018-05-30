SALT LAKE CITY — The Governor's Office of Economic Development has appointed Rebecca Dilg as the outreach manager of Gov. Gary Herbert's rural jobs initiative, which seeks to grow 25,000 new jobs in rural Utah by 2020.

Dilg, a native of Brigham City, served as the economic development executive and coordinator for Box Elder County. Dilg also served as vice chairwoman of the Composites & Aerospace of Northern Utah, a regional partnership among the area's economic development groups. She was also an organizer for One Million Cups in Ogden, a monthly event designed to help local startup companies.

In addition to her duties as outreach manager, Dilg will also spearhead the Utah Broadband Outreach Center and its goal to provide broadband speeds to rural areas. Dilg and her husband live on a small farm in Willard and are the parents of five children.