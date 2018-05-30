OGDEN — State Route 39, the Ogden Canyon Highway, will be closed Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. as Utah Department of Transportation crews repaint the highway striping.

In a statement, UDOT said it needs to close the road because it's so narrow and its many sharp turns make it difficult to achieve a "clean" repainting. UDOT also said the work may be delayed in the event of inclement weather.

During the closure motorists can use alternate routes such as S.R. 167, the Trappers Loop Highway, and I-84 through Weber Canyon. Permanent residents of Ogden Canyon will have access during the closure.