MURRAY — The Murray City School District will increase base pay for teachers to $43,039 annually under recently concluded contract negotiations, district officials have announced.

The Murray Board of Education approved revised pay schedules for educators, administrators and support staff during a recent meeting. The agreements have been ratified by the respective associations that represent the employee groups.

Starting in the 2018-19 school year, teachers will receive a base raise of 2.75 percent with additional increases for years of service and education levels.

There will be no increase in health insurance premiums.

"This will bring the total teacher package increase to 4.46 percent for the upcoming school year," according to a school district press release.

"With this increase added to the considerable adjustment from last year’s negotiations, we think Murray is a great place to work," said Murray Education Association President Mark Durfey in a prepared statement.

Bus drivers, lunch workers, aides, office and building staff will receive an average compensation increase of 8.22 percent in the coming school year.

Charlie Hollister, president of the Murray Education Support Professionals Association, thanked the school board and Superintendent Jennifer Covington for taking an interest in the well-being of classified employees by offering generous wage packages two years running.

"They invested the time and energy to research market conditions and have come up with the benefit packages to help attract and retain classified employees. This has been a reversal of the downward wage slide from 2006 to 2016," Hollister said in a statement.

Murray City School District serves about 6,400 students in seven elementary schools, two junior highs, one high school and three pre-school/childcare programs. It is one of five school districts statewide that serves a single city.