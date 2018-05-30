Zach Selby and Shawn Berger, owners of Pedego Electric Bikes in Salt Lake City, ride electric bikes during the store's grand opening on Wednesday. According to the company, the eco-friendly bikes have a 500-watt hub motor that helps riders cruise distances of 20 to 60 miles without getting tired and sweaty. The bikes, which retail for $2,200 to $5,400, can be charged in a regular household outlet. In addition to selling 15 pedal-or-not models that empower riders to zoom up hills and breeze through headwinds, the store also rents and services the bikes. The Salt Lake store, located at 1095 S. State, is the 123rd Pedego store worldwide.

