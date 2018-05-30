WEST JORDAN — Colleen Winther isn't the typical aerobics teacher — at 85 years old she loves exercising and helping other senior citizens to be healthy.

"I'm 85, but I don't feel 85 inside," said Winther, a Murray resident. "And I think it's just making sure you take care of your body."

Winther attended Salt Lake County's Senior Health and Fitness Event Wednesday afternoon, which recognized older citizens' community contributions and encouraged senior adults in the county to elevate their health and fitness. The event, which took place at the Salt Lake County Library's Viridian Event Center, promoted the message, "It's Never Too Late."

Marianne Christensen, health promotion manager for Salt Lake County Aging & Adult Services, kicked off the event by talking about how the song "This Is Me" from "The Greatest Showman" reminded her of the older adults she has worked with for 20 years.

"I often get annoyed 'cause I feel like when people get older in our society, they sometimes become invisible, and people don't value them as much," Christensen said. "So when I saw that movie and heard that song, I thought, 'This is a song for the older adults in my life that inspire me.'"

At that moment, the song began to play and a large portion of the audience made their way down to perform a flash mob dance. The senior citizens grinned widely as they danced the steps they had practiced for months.

"I think it gives you camaraderie, so that you're not at home by yourself," Roberta Cook, one of the dancers, said about joining the class to prepare for the dance mob. "It gets you out there with other people who have similar interests to what you have."

Valerie Wells, Cook's friend who joined the class with her, added she feels it's important to exercise at her age because it keeps her body limber and in shape.

"At least limber," Cook joked in response.

Afton January, communications manager for Salt Lake County Aging & Adult Services, said the members of the division threw the event because they know health and wellness are vital parts of maintaining a high quality of life as people age.

"People who are active in their younger days and maintain that activity as they get older really set themselves up for a much more enjoyable retirement period in their life," January said. "We know that being physically active contributes to your weight, your blood pressure. Things like depression and chronic illness can be impacted by being physically active."

January said she hopes senior citizens will take advantage of Salt Lake County's 16 recreation centers geared specifically to older people. They're free and open to anyone over 60 who lives in Salt Lake County, and include fitness facilities and health classes.

"From the perspective of a local government, we want people to use these facilities," she said. "They're there and your taxes pay for them, and they're pretty awesome."

January said the event was part of Older Americans Month in May, which celebrates senior citizens and their contributions to their communities as they age.

"If individuals, people who are over 60, are looking for opportunities and ways to socialize, to get more involved, to volunteer, to exercise, Salt Lake County Aging Adult Services is really the place to call," she said.