Like all Americans, I was moved by the release of Josh Holt from a Venezuelan prison over the Memorial Day weekend. Yet, as I watched the state and nation celebrate his return home, I was struck by the dichotomy in which a society that cherishes the ideals of justice and freedom can easily recognize a terrible miscarriage of justice perpetrated by a foreign government, but just as easily overlook equally blatant actions of our own government.

However good we think our system of justice is, we must recognize that it is not immune from arbitrary and oppressive results similar to Holt’s experience. Our system of justice, once an example to world, has devolved into one that is overwhelmed by voluminous and complex laws, affords a dangerous level of discretion and control to prosecutors, and prohibits a jury from being informed of the consequences of the verdict it is asked to render. In that system, an eventual conviction is all but a fait accompli, and it is little consolation to the lives that are affected that a conviction comes only after a formal process.

For the past century in this “land of the free,” governmental response to every perceived wrong, undesirable behavior or economic crisis has been to create new laws with criminal penalties for their violation. Today, the criminal code has grown as broad as the regulatory state in its sheer size and scope, and many of these laws lack an actual “intent” requirement to convict. In a system where “ignorance of the law is no excuse,” literally every single citizen is in peril, for nobody can know all the laws that govern their behavior. Thus, far from preventing, or even reducing, undesirable behavior or tragic results, the paradoxical and sad reality of this misguided “tough-on-crime” approach has been that the more laws we write, the more criminals we produce.

It is not surprising, then, that the U.S. has the largest prison population in the world at an estimated 2.4 million — a staggering figure that equals the combined prison populations of those bastions of freedom: Russia, China and North Korea. It’s a stark fact that the United States, which has less than 5 percent of the world’s population, has almost 25 percent of the world’s total prison population. The Constitution lists only three federal crimes, but the number of statutory federal crimes has now swelled to around 4,500. Add to this the thousands of state-level crimes, and it’s not difficult to see how the explosion of non-traditional criminal laws undermines our foundational ideals of justice and freedom.

Punishing criminals and holding them accountable is undeniably a proper objective of an effective criminal justice system. Another important objective is ensuring that crime victims are made whole. However, a comparison between our incarceration rates and victimization rates quickly reveals an alarming disparity showing just how poorly we are accomplishing these objectives. Over the past few decades, the victimization rate in the United States has steadily declined while the incarceration rate has exploded.

This inverse relationship demonstrates a disturbing trend of locking up our citizens at an increasing rate for “victimless crimes.” And, when contrasting these metrics with those of our allied nations around the world, we see very similar victimization rates, but our incarceration rates are three to six times higher. For a nation founded on the principles of liberty, free enterprise and the rule of law, which claims to be the world leader in civil and human rights, the state of our criminal justice system stands as a shameful national embarrassment.

Perhaps the nation’s attention to the miscarriage of justice perpetrated upon Josh Holt will prompt us to more closely consider the inequitable parallels in our own criminal justice system, and even strengthen our resolve to clean our own house. I appreciate the good work of Utah’s Sen. Mike Lee in leading criminal justice reform efforts at the federal level. His commitment to this cause shows that far from criminal justice reform being a “progressive” or “bleeding-heart liberal” idea, championing the principles enshrined in our Constitution — namely, due process, equal protection and the right to a fair trial — are at the core of conservative values.

The criminal justice arena is starved for conservative solutions for reducing crime, restoring victims, reforming offenders and lowering costs. Fortunately, in recent years, several conservative states, including Utah, have begun the process of substantive justice reform. But the reforms instituted in these states will only take us so far unless other states and the federal government follow suit.