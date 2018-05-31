I would like to thank the governor for organizing the yearly energy summit a couple weeks ago. I came out of it inspired and "energized" for the future of Utah.

Even though I have tremendous respect for coal and the unprecedented economic prosperity it brought us during the last century, I am not optimistic that "clean" coal technologies can be developed at cost-competitive prices as some coal enthusiasts are hoping for. Simple physics says that clean coal is coal kept underground.

So what can we do? Humanity is resourceful and is already moving away from energy sources that are harmful to us. We did not run out of stones, and yet humanity eventually moved away from the Stone Age. Similarly, we will move away from all fossil fuels and decarbonize our grid, because superior technologies are emerging that will make it possible.

This is why, of all our abundant natural resources, I feel most optimistic by our solar, wind and geothermal resources: all are plentiful, and even if still young technologically, provide much promise to our state and its economic development. I commend our governor for his vision and desire to lead us into this bright future. Utah will be in a better place thanks to his leadership.

France Barral

Millcreek