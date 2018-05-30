On May 23, Ron Paxton said in this Readers' Forum that Mitt Romney wants to be president of the United States in 2020. In his letter, he said "Romney's tweet was another jab at Trump." Actually, Mitt does not want to be president. If he did, he could have been elected in 2016. He had all the right cards to win during that campaign, but he pulled them off the table.

If he had really wanted to be the president, he would have been criticizing Obama's policies then as he is Trump's now. No. Mitt likes the idea of being president, but really does not want the job.

Raymond Mayo

Midway