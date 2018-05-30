SALT LAKE CITY — For Kelsey Chugg, playing in this week’s U.S. Women’s Open is a dream come true. Ever since she got serious about golf a decade ago when she was in high school, Chugg has dreamed about the possibility of playing in women’s golf’s most prestigious tournament.

The four-time Utah State Women’s Amateur champion earned the invitation to play this week at Shoal Creek Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama, by winning the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship last November. She joins a small handful of Utahns ever to play in the U.S. Women’s Open and is first since Annie Thurman-Young in 2007.

Chugg will tee off in Thursday’s opening round at 7:19 a.m. MDT with Australia’s Sarah Kemp and Paraguay’s Julieta Granada. On Friday, the trio will tee off at 12:59 p.m. MDT.

“This has been a goal of mine as long as I can remember,” Chugg said from Alabama earlier in the week. “It’s a dream come true.”

Unlike the Mid-Amateur last fall in Texas when she was on her own, Chugg has an entourage this time around. A good friend, Alexander Theodore, caddied for her during practice rounds and her best friend and coach, Lynsey Myers, will caddie for her during the tournament. She also has her mother, grandparents, several friends and Utah Golf Association board members on hand this week to cheer her on.

“It’s exciting to have some support here and I’m excited to have them experience it with me,” Chugg said.

While the 26-year-old former Weber State golfer doesn’t have the experience of other golfers in the field, she has one advantage going into the tournament. Chugg arrived in Alabama last Friday and was able to get three practice rounds in before the course was shut down Tuesday and Wednesday because of heavy rain from sub-tropical storm Alberto, which has dumped nearly four inches in the past two days.

Before the course was soaked, Chugg had this impression of Shoal Creek, which was designed by Jack Nicklaus and hosted the PGA Championship in 1984 and 1990.

“It’s unbelievable,” she said. “It’s so cool. The course is cut out in the trees, it’s unbelievably beautiful and the greens are like glass. I’ve never seen anything like them. So cool.”

On Monday, Chugg was thrilled to play a practice round with two former major champions, Cristie Kerr, a 20-time winner on the LPGA Tour who won the 2007 U.S. Open, and Catriona Matthew, a Scottish golfer who won the 2009 Women’s British Open.

Chugg calls the course “demanding,” saying “it’s long and with the rain, there’s no roll out with the driver, so accuracy is at a premium right now.” She hoped to get a couple more practice rounds in, but says, “I feel like I’m OK and like it’s trending in the right direction.”

Playing in the U.S. Women’s Open is one of several perks Chugg earned by winning the Mid-Amateur, for golfers 25 and older. Earlier this year, she got to play in the South American Amateur in Argentina and next month she’ll be honored prior to the Men’s U.S. Open, playing with other USGA winners in a short alternate-shot tournament, which will be televised the Tuesday before the main tournament

Chugg, who currently works as the membership director for the Utah Golf Association, grew up living all over the West, including a couple of years in Northern California, a year in Seattle and most of her high school years in Arizona. But she is from Ogden originally and spent many summers and holidays in Utah and went to college at Weber State.

“I’ve always considered Utah home and wanted to end up there with family — it’s a comfortable place to live,” she said. “I didn’t play much junior golf and I didn’t play competitive golf until high school, but I used to go to Schneiter’s Riverside junior camp (in Ogden) every Thursday in the summer. I have fond memories of that — that’s where I got started.”

While the experience of playing a famous course with two world-class players has already been memorable for Chugg, she wants to soak up the whole experience this week.

“I would love to make the cut, that’s obviously a big goal,” Chugg said. “But my goal is to just enjoy this and stay in the moment, just play and not let nerves overtake me. It’s staying in the moment and enjoying every bit of this experience.”