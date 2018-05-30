Utah State senior offensive center Quin Ficklin was tabbed to the 2018 Dave Rimington Trophy Spring Watch List, it was announced Wednesday by the Rimington Trophy committee. The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the Most Outstanding Center in NCAA Division I-A College Football.

Ficklin is one of just two Mountain West centers on the 57 player list, along with Nevada’s Sean Krepsz.

The winner will be recognized at the Rimington Trophy Presentation at the Rococo Theatre in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, January 12, 2019.

The native of Mesa, Arizona (Red Mountain HS/BYU), is just the fifth Aggie to be named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List, joining Austin Stephens (2015, 2016), Tyler Larsen (2011, 2012, 2013), Ryan Tonnemacher (2007) and Brent DeLadurantey (2005).

Ficklin, a 6-foot-2, 290-pounder, earned third-team all-Mountain West honors from Phil Steele’s Magazine and honorable mention all-MW honors from the league’s coaches after starting all 13 games at center last season. In 2017, he had an overall performance grade of 93 percent, which ranked first on the team and played 911 snaps, which also ranked first on the team among offensive linemen. For the season, he graded out at 96 percent in effort, 89 percent in assignment and 82 percent in technique as he allowed just one sack during the season. He also recorded a team-best 56 knockdowns during the year, including a season-high 11 against Wyoming.

Utah State, which returns 18 starters and 50 letterwinners from last year's NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl team, will open the 2018 season on Friday, Aug. 31, at Michigan State, and begins its home season the following weekend against New Mexico State on Saturday, Sept. 8. Mountain West play begins for USU two weekends later as it hosts Air Force on Saturday, Sept. 22.

About the Rimington Trophy

The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the Most Outstanding Center in NCAA Division I-A College Football. Since its inception, the Rimington Trophy has raised more than $2.6 million for the cystic fibrosis community. The award is overseen by the Boomer Esiason Foundation, which is committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis and has raised more than $120 million for the fight against cystic fibrosis.

Dave Rimington, the award's namesake, was a consensus first-team All-America center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the John Outland Trophy's only double winner as the nation's finest college interior lineman.