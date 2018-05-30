Students from Brigham Young University-Hawaii recently claimed a national championship — not in sports — but with an international service project.

The team from BYU-Hawaii won first prize at the Enactus U.S. National Exposition competition in Kansas City, Missouri, for its project called "Rice Up," a program designed to expand farming opportunities for communities in Hawaii and the Philippines, according to Fox4kc.com.

"Hawaii has a problem in the food supply,” Elvin Laceda, a junior at BYU-Hawaii, said in the article. “We are working with the state government to be able to have sustainable agriculture on the island.”

A team from Utah Valley University took second place at the event, according to PRNewsWire.com. More than 85 schools won regional competitions to be considered for the championship.

More than 2,000 students attended the event. First prize included $10,000 and a large trophy. The BYU-Hawaii team, which included returned Mormon missionaries, now moves on to the Enactus World Cup in San Jose, California, in October.

