SALT LAKE CITY — The 2017-18 season is over for the Utah Jazz, but the awards and accolades continue to pile in for rookie guard Donovan Mitchell.

After being unanimously selected for the All-Rookie First Team, the National Basketball Players Association has now picked Mitchell for the Leader of the New School Award.

The four-time Western Conference Rookie of the Month is also a finalist for the Rookie of the Year award — which will be announced on Monday, June 25 at the second annual NBA Awards.

The NBPA Leader of the New School Awardhonors the rookie who rose to the occasion and proved they are a star in the making.

Mitchell’s latest honor is part of the 2018 Players’ Voice Awards, which are voted on by the players.

