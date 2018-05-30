WEST VALLEY CITY — The body of a man found along a frontage road who is believed to be the victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash was identified Wednesday.

The body of Raoul Armondo Cabrera, 35, of Magna, was discovered about 1 a.m. Sunday near 6750 W. South Frontage Road, just south of state Route 201.

Based on undisclosed evidence recovered at the scene, investigators believe Cabrera may have been hit by an Econoline van. Police believe the van may have damage to the front, passenger-side headlight.

About 90 minutes prior to the body being discovered, police received a report of a man walking into traffic in the same general area, said West Valley police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku. Officers went to the area but could not find anyone, she said.

An autopsy determined Cabrera's injuries were likely caused by a vehicle traveling the speed limit along the frontage road, Vainuku said.

Anyone with information or may have witnessed the incident is asked to call 801-840-4000.