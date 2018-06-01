SALT LAKE CITY — Set among the mountain ranges and deserts of Utah are numerous city parks. From the small neighborhood parks to the large regional parks, the green space provides a place where the community can gather to enjoy the great outdoors. Many parks in the state will be the setting for outdoor movies this year. Gather your friends and family and head over to your local park and watch a movie under the stars on a warm summer night. Movies are free and begin at dusk, unless otherwise noted.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Salt Lake City

June 1: “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2,” Liberty Park, 600 E. 900 South

June 8: “Space Jam,” Lindsey Gardens, 9th Ave., M St.

June 15: “Galaxy Quest,” Jordan Park, 900 W. 1000 South

June 22: “Lilo & Stitch,” Reservoir Park, 42 S. University St.

June 29: “The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy,” Riverside Park, 739 N. 1400 West

June 30: “Wonder Woman,” Liberty Park, 600 E. 900 South

July 6: “The Iron Giant,” Fairmont Park, 900 E. 2361 South

July 13: “WALL-E,” Wasatch Hollow Park, 1700 S. 1650 East

Enjoy free movies that are “out of this world.” Movies are shown on a large inflatable screen and popcorn is free while it lasts. Music, games, trivia, vendor booths and giveaways will start at 7:30 p.m. Food will be available for purchase from The Food Truck League. For more information, visit slcgov.com.

Salt Lake City Avenues

June 16: “Sing”

July 7: “Trolls”

July 28: “Finding Dory”

Aug. 11: “Moana”

Aug. 18: “The Lego Batman Movie”

The Avenues block parties are back, thanks to Hatch Family Chocolates. Grab some delicious confections then head across the street for music and Creature Encounters before the movie. Get your chocolates at 376 8th Ave. For more information, visit hatchfamilychocolates.com.

Bluffdale

June 15: “Deep,” Mount Jordan (Independence), 15090 S. Freedom Point

July 13: “Cars 2,” Detention Pond, 2400 W. 14400 South

Aug. 24: “Coco,” Mount Jordan (Independence), 15090 S. Freedom Point

Sept. 14: “Beauty and the Beast,” Detention Pond, 2400 W. 14400 South

The south end of the valley will host outdoor movies and Food Truck Rally at two parks. For more information, visit bluffdale.com.

Cottonwood Heights

June 15: “Despicable Me 3,” Mountain View Park, 1651 E. Fort Union Blvd.

June 29: “Space Jam,” Mill Hollow Park, 2900 E. 6800 South

July 13: “Peter Rabbit,” Bywater Park, 3149 E. 7270 South

July 23: “Coco,” Butler Fields, Butler Park, 7500 S. 2700 East

The July 23 movie coincides with Butlerville Days, July 23-24. The first three events will have inflatable jumps for kids. For more information, visit cottonwoodheights.utah.gov.

Draper

June 15, “Ferdinand”

July 12: “Wonder”

Start the night with live music, then pre-movie entertainment that starts at 8 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase. Movies will be held at Draper Amphitheater, 944 E. Vestry Road. For more information, visit draper.ut.us.

Gallivan Center

July 9: “Airport”

July 23: “The Poseidon Adventure”

July 30: “The Towering Inferno”

Aug. 6: “The Andromeda Strain”

Monday Nights Movies returns to downtown Salt Lake. This year features classic ’70s disaster films. The outdoor movies will be at the Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main. For more information, visit thegallivancenter.com.

Herriman

June 22: “The Lego Batman Movie,” Butterfield Park, 6212 W. Butterfield Parkway

July 27: “Zootopia,” Zions Bank Real Academy, 14787 S. Academy Parkway

Aug. 20: “Moana,” J. Lynn Crane Park, 5355 W. Main

Herriman’s movie night kicks off with Fort Herriman Towne Days, June 18-23. The June 22 movie will coincide with the celebrations. That day will be Superhero Day at the festival, and will include trampoline shows, a foam party and a children’s market. The July 27 movie at Zions Bank Real Academy will begin at 7 p.m. For more information, visit herriman.org.

Kearns

June 8: “The Greatest Showman”

June 15: “Black Panther”

June 29: “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

July 13: “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

July 27: “ Coco”

Aug. 10: “Ready Player One”

Invite your friends as Kearns Oquirrh Park Fitness Center and the Utah Olympic Oval present free movies on a giant outdoor movie screen. Please enter KOPFC’s main entrance and park in the west area lot close to the park. Seating will be on the hill and in front of the movie screen. Concessions and restrooms will be available. Gates open at 8 p.m. All movies will be held at KOPFC’s Park Pavilion, 5624 S. Cougar Lane. For more information, visit kopfc.com.

Magna

June 8: “Wonder Woman”

June 15: “Hocus Pocus”

June 22: “Wonder”

June 29: “Despicable Me 3”

July 13: “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

July 20: “Coco”

July 27: TBA

Aug. 3: TBA

Aug. 10: TBA

Aug. 17: TBA

Listen to some great music then watch a movie outdoors Fridays at the park near Magna’s recreation center. There will be no music on June 8. All events begin at 8 p.m. at Pleasant Green Park, 3270 S. 8400 West. For more information, visit magnautah.org.

Millcreek

June 8: “Thor: Ragnarok,” Canyon Rim Park, 3100 S. 2900 East

June 15: “Coco,” Churchill Jr. HIgh School, 3450 E. Oakview Drive

June 22: “Tarzan,” Big Cottonwood Park, 4300 S. 1300 East

June 29: “Paddington 2,” Evergreen Park, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave.

July 6: “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” Scott Ave. Park, 3475 S. 800 East

July 13: “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Olympus Hills Shopping Center, 3990 S. Wasatch Blvd.

July 20: “Black Panther,” Sunnyvale Park, 4013 S. 700 West

July 27: “The Greatest Showman,” Canyon Rim Park, 3100 S. 2900 East

Aug. 3: Black and White Film Festival, Evergreen Park, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave.

Aug. 10: “The Incredibles,” Big Cottonwood Park, 4300 S. 1300 East

Venture Out! encourages the community to get outdoors and participate in new experiences. Join the fun on Fridays with music, inflatables, concessions, activities and food trucks. Park celebrations begin at 6 p.m. with movies at dusk. For more information, visit ventureout.org.

Murray

June 2: “Hairspray” sing-along, Murray Park Amphitheater, 495 E. 5300 South

June 22: “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” Ken Price Ballpark, 270 E. Vine St.

July 20: “Finding Nemo,” Murray Outdoor Pool, 5109 S. Murray Park Ave.

July 27: “Space Jam,” Ken Price Ballpark, 270 E. Vine St.

Aug. 3: “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Ken Price Ballpark, 270 E. Vine St.

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets, but leave the dogs at home. Food will be available for purchase. Although movies are free, tickets are required for the amphitheater and pool location. Please pick up a free ticket at the Murray Parks and Recreation office. For more information, visit murray.utah.gov.

Red Butte Gardens

June 28: TBA

July 11: TBA

July 18: TBA

Aug. 22: TBA

Aug. 29: TBA

Sundance Institute Summer Film Series presents free movies at Red Butte Amphitheater, The schedule of movies will be released sometime in June. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. at 2155 Red Butte Canyon Road. For more information, visit redbuttegarden.org.

Riverton

June 8: “Despicable Me 3,” Intermountain Riverton Hospital, 1452 W. 12600 South

July 3: “Leap!”

July 13: “Coco”

July 20: “Sleepless in Seattle”

July 27: “Wonder”

Aug. 3: “The Princess and the Frog”

Aug. 10: “Descendants 2”

Aug. 17: “Remember the Titans”

Aug. 24: “A Wrinkle in Time”

Food, fun and free movies are back! The June 8 movie will take place at the hospital and the July 3 movie will be offered as part of the Riverton City Town Days. Bring your blankets, visit the food truck and market vendors starting July 13 at 6 p.m. Most movies will show at Riverton City Park, 1452 W. 12600 South. For more information, visit rivertoncity.com.

Sandy

June 15: “The Jungle Book,” Buttercup Park, 10075 S. 1550 East

June 22: “Despicable Me 3,” Falcon Park, 9200 S. 1700 East

June 29: “Space Jam,” Bell Canyon Park, 11400 S. 1300 East

July 13: “Tangled,” Flat Iron Mesa Park, 1700 E. 8600 South

July 20: “Brother Bear,” Storm Mountain, 11400 S. 1000 East

July 27: “The Lion King,” Wildflower Park, 9939 S. Wildflower Road

Aug. 3: “Coco,” Highpoint Park, 7800 S. 1000 East

Bring the family and enjoy family-friendly movies on Fridays at different parks in Sandy. Candy and drinks will be sold for $1. For more information, visit sandy.utah.gov.

Snowbird

June 22: “Teen Wolf”

June 29: “Matilda”

July 6: “The Outsiders”

July 13: “Toy Story”

July 20: “Jumanji”

July 27: “Groundhog Day”

Aug. 3: “Ghostbusters”

Aug. 10: “Footloose”

Take a drive up Little Cottonwood Canyon and breathe in the fresh air with an original movie at Snowbird every Friday night. Lawn chairs and coolers are welcome. The Birdfeeder will also be open. All movies will be shown on the Snowbird Center Plaza Deck, 9385 S. Snowbird Center Drive. For more information, visit snowbird.com.

South Jordan

June 1: “Despicable Me 3,” City Park, 11000 S. Redwood Road

June 22: “Wonder,” Heritage Park, 10800 S. Redwood Road

July 6: “Beauty and the Beast,” Oquirrh Shadows Park, 10300 S. 4000 West

July 20: “Coco,” Heritage Park, 10800 S. Redwood Road

July 28: “The Incredibles,” City Park, 11000 S. Redwood Road

Aug. 3: “Wreck-It Ralph,” Skye Park, 4800 West Skye Drive

Aug. 10: “Charlotte’s Web,” County Equestrian Polo Fields, 2100 W. 11400 South

Aug. 17: “Cars 3,” Oquirrh Shadows Park, 10300 S. 4000 West

Celebrate the sights and sounds of summer with the SoJo Summerfest, May 30-June 2. On June 1, the fun begins at 8 p.m. followed by a movie. The Aug. 10 movie will be offered as part of the Salt Lake County Fair, Aug. 9-11. For more information, visit sjc.utah.gov.

West Jordan

June 1: “Peter Rabbit”

Bring your blankets and pillows and enjoy a movie in the park. The movie will begin at dusk at Veterans Memorial Park, 8000 S. Redwood Road. For more information, visit facebook.com/westjordanevents.

West Valley City

June 2: “The Sandlot,” West Valley City Park, 4552 W. 3500 South

June 15: “Black Panther”

July 6: “The Greatest Showman”

July 27: “Bee Movie”

Aug. 3: “Ferdinand”

Aug. 17: “The Road to El Dorado”

Take part in West Fest with a movie on June 15. Popcorn and concessions will be available. Most movies will be at Centennial Park, 5405 W. 3100 South, but the June 2 movie will be at the city park. For more information, visit wvc-ut.gov.

BOX ELDER COUNTY

Brigham City

June 11: “The Secret Life of Pets”

June 25: “The Little Mermaid”

July 16: “The Greatest Showman”

July 30: “Moana”

Pick up some fruit and take in a movie in Brigham City. All movies will be at Pioneer Park, 800 W. Forest St. Movies will be cancelled in case of inclement weather. For more information, visit boxelderchamber.com.

CACHE COUNTY

Hyde Park

June 16: “Wonder”

July 21: “The Greatest Showman”

Aug. 11: “Coco”

Take a short drive north of Logan for movies in the park. Bring a blanket and lawn chair for a free movie at Lee Park, 200 West Center, Hyde Park. For more information, visit hydepark.utahlinks.org.

DAVIS COUNTY

Bountiful

June 16: “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

July 14: The Greatest Showman”

Aug. 4: “Cars 3”

Get fit at the South Davis Recreation Center then stay for an outdoor movie. Concessions will be available to purchase. The event will start at 8:30 p.m. at 550 N. 200 West, Bountiful. For more information, visit southdavisrecreation.com.

Centerville

June 8: “Sing”

June 15: “The Greatest Showman”

June 22: “Ferdinand”

July 13: “Coco”

July 20: “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Aug. 3: “Black Panther”

Aug. 10: “Trek: The Movie”

Friday night movies start early in Centerville. From June 8-Aug. 10, check out the films at Smith Park, 300 N. 100 East, Centerville. For more information, visit centervilleut.net.

Clearfield

July 3: “Despicable Me 3”

July 11: “Paddington 2”

July 18: “Coco”

July 25: “Wonder”

Family-friendly movies and the Food Truck League of Utah will join the community for a fun night out. The July 3 movie is part of the city’s 4th of July Celebration. Movies will begin at dusk at Fisher Park, 920 S. 1000 East, Clearfield. For more information, visit clearfieldcity.org.

Farmington

July 9: “Hook”

Settle in for a movie under the stars during Farmington Festival Days. Concessions will be available to purchase. The movie will be at Forbush Park, 100 S. Main, Farmington. For more information, visit farmington.utah.gov.

Kaysville

June 16: “Coco’

July 14: “Moana”

Aug. 18: “Beauty and the Beast”

A splash pad, food trucks and local talent kick off Summer Nights Live. Bring the family to Heritage Park, 250 N. Fairfield Road, Kaysville. For more information, visit kaysvillecity.com.

Layton

June 22: “Back to the Future”

June 29: “The Little Mermaid”

July 6: “Ghostbusters”

July 13: ‘The Princess Bride”

July 20: “The Sandlot”

July 27: “Cool Runnings”

Aug. 3: “Space Jam”

Aug. 10: “The Lion King”

Aug. 17: “Enchanted”

Aug. 24: “My Big Fat Greek Wedding”

Aug. 31: “National Treasure”

Davis Arts Council continues the free movie series that will be shown on an outdoor LED screen starting at 7 p.m. All movies will be held at The Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. For more information, visit davisarts.org.

North Salt Lake

The North Salt Lake Youth City council will host movies in the park again this year. For more information, visit nslcity.org.

Woods Cross

June 11: “Wonder”

July 9: “Peter Rabbit”

Aug. 6: “Zootopia”

Arrive early for music, followed by the movie at dusk. The Aug. 6 movie will follow Night Out Against Crime that will be 5-8 p.m. Events will be at Hogan Park, 720 W. 1500 South, Woods Cross. For more information, visit www.woodscross.com.

GRAND COUNTY

Moab

June 1: “Ice Age”

June 15: “Madagascar”

June 30: “The Sandlot,” Center Street Ballparks, 250 E. Center

July 13: “Night at the Museum”

July 27: “Ferdinand”

Aug. 10: “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story”

Aug. 24: “Shrek”

Sept. 7: “Cheaper by the Dozen” 7:30 p.m.

Sept 28: “Willow,” 7:30 p.m.

Head to Arches and Canyonlands to catch an outdoor movie with free popcorn and a raffle. Most movies will begin at 8:30 p.m. at Swanny Park, 400 N. 150 West. The June 30 movie will be at the Center Street Ballparks. The September movies will begin at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit discovermoab.com/events.

JUAB COUNTY

Nephi

May 18: “Despicable Me 3”

June 9: “Ferdinand”

July 20: “The Greatest Showman”

Aug. 17: “The Incredibles” and “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”

Nephi Recreation will host movies in the park for a night of family fun. Concessions will be available to purchase at the park, 600 N. Main, Nephi. For more information, visit nephirecreation.com.

SAN JUAN COUNTY

Monticello

The city of Monticello will host movies in the park again this year. For more information, visit monticellocommunitycenter.com.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Park City

June 23: TBA, Trailside Park, 5715 Trailside Drive

July 14: “Coco” in Spanish, Aspen Villas, 1847 Kearns Blvd.

Aug. 11: TBA, Prospector Square, Prospector Ave.

Aug. 24: “unReal,” Trailside Park, 5715 Trailside Drive

Join Basin Recreation on June 23 for the annual Backyard Campout Night followed by the first movie in the series. The cost is $10 for a tent reservation. The final movie will follow Shred-n-BBQ with food, music, raffles and giveaways. For more information, visit basinrecreation.org.

TOOELE COUNTY

Tooele

June 29: TBA

Peter Breinholt will join Tooele City’s 4th of July celebrations that will be June 29-July 4 this year. On Friday, gather for a concert at 7 p.m., followed by the movie at Aquatic Center Park, 200 W. Vine St. For more information, visit tooelecity.org.

UINTAH COUNTY

Vernal

June 22: “Sing”

July 13: “Coco”

July 27: Paddington 2”

Aug. 3: “Moana”

Aug. 17: “The Greatest Showman”

Visit Dinosaur National Monument on the way to movies in the park, presented Uintah Recreation District. All movies will be at the Uintah Community Center, 610 S. Vernal Ave. For more information, visit uintahrecreation.org.

UTAH COUNTY

Lehi

July 6: “Ferdinand”

July 13: “Jumanji”

July 20: “Robin Hood”

July 27: “Coco”

Aug. 3: “The Greatest Showman”

Aug. 10: “Black Panther”

Relax in outdoor beauty at Ashton Gardens for a movie under the stars at Thanksgiving Point. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 3-12 and seniors, free for Thanksgiving Point members. All movies will be at the Waterfall Amphitheatre in Ashton Gardens, 3900 N. Garden Drive, Lehi. For more information, visit thanksgivingpoint.org.

Lindon

June 1: “Despicable Me 3,” Pheasant Brook Park, 400 N. 800 West

June 22: “The Emoji Movie,” Pioneer Park, 150 S. 500 East

July 13: “Hoodwinked,” City Center Park, 200 N. State St.

Aug. 7: “Coco,” Pioneer Park, 150 S. 500 East

AmBank and Lindon Parks and Recreation returns with the 2018 season of Movies in the Park. The Aug. 7 movie will run in conjunction with Lindon Days, Aug. 6-11. For more information, visit lindoncity.org.

Orem

June 13: “The Greatest Showman”

June 20: “Matilda”

July 11: “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

July 18: “Coco”

Aug. 8: “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”

Aug. 15: “Monty Python and the Holy Grail”

SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre presents Movies Under the Stars. Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for children ages 3-11 and seniors. Tickets to all six movies is $12 for adults and $9 for children and seniors. The amphitheater is at 699 S. State St., Orem. For more information, visit scera.org.

Payson/Santaquin

June 22: “The Lego Ninjago Movie,” Peteetneet Amphitheater, 10 S. 600 East, Payson

July 20: “Cars 3,” Santaquin City Park, 45 W. 100 South, Santaquin

Aug. 17: “Coco,” Peteetneet Amphitheater, 10 S. 600 East, Payson

Sept. 14: “The BFG,” Santaquin City Park, 45 W. 100 South, Santaquin

The cities of Payson and Santaquin team up for Movies Under the Stars. Arrive early for entertainment with the sponsors. Please, no glassware. For more information, visit paysonsantaquinarea.com.

Pleasant Grove

The city of Pleasant Grove will host movies in the park this year. For more information, visit rec.plgrove.org.

Provo

June 4: “How to Train Your Dragon”

June 11: “Megamind”

June 18: “Despicable Me”

June 25: “The Greatest Showman”

Bring a blanket and bug repellent to Provo this June. Movie snacks will be available to purchase. In case of rain, call 801-852-6629. Movies will be at Rock Canyon Park, 2620 N. 1200 East, Provo. For more information, visit provo.org.

Springville

June 4: “Beauty and the Beast”

June 18: “The BFG”

June 25: “The Lego Batman Movie”

July 2: “Peter Rabbit”

July 9: “Despicable Me 3”

July 16: “Coco”

The series begins with Art City Days, June 2-9. On Monday, bring the kids, but not the dog, to movies in the park. Concessions will be provided by the Food Truck Roundup at Spring Acres Arts Park, 700 S. 1300 East, Springville. For more information, visit springville.org.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Hurricane

June 16: “Tarzan,” City Pool, 750 N. 200 West

June 30: “My All-American,” Community Center, 63 S. 100 West

July 14: “Bedknobs and Broomsticks,” City Pool, 750 N. 200 West

July 28: “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time,” Community Center, 63 S. 100 West

Aug. 4: “The Sword in the Stone,” Community Center, 63 S. 100 West

Aug. 18: “Coco,” Community Center, 63 S. 100 West

Sept. 8: “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” City Pool, 750 N. 200 West

Sept. 22: “McLintock!,” Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West

Catch an outdoor movie on the way to Zion National Park. On Aug. 18 the community center will also host a back-to-school party and business expo with free food, games, vendors and giveaways starting at 6 p.m. For more information, visit hurricanerecreation.com.

St. George

May 25: “Flyboys”

June 8: “Ferdinand”

June 22: “Mulan”

July 13: “Despicable Me 3”

July 27: “Coco”

Aug. 10: “Wonder”

Aug. 24: “Beauty and the Beast”

Head down to St. George for Sunset on the Square, the second and fourth Friday of each month, June-August. Movies will be shown at Town Square Park, 50 S. Main. For more information, visit sgcity.org.

WEBER COUNTY

Ogden

June 11: “Wonder Woman”

June 18: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

June 25: “Hidden Figures”

July 2: “The Sandlot”

July 9: “Jumanji”

July 16: “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

July 23: “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid”

July 30: “Coco”

Aug. 6: “Black Panther”

Grab your blankets and chairs and bring your family down for free movies every Monday night. The Backstage Bistro will be open for food purchases. Doors open at 7 p.m. The Ogden City Amphitheater is located at 343 25th St. For more information, visit ogdencity.com.

Roy

Aug. 3: TBA

Roy Days is July 28-Aug. 4. After the carnival rides that Friday, head over to the soccer field for a movie under the stars at 4500 S. 2900 West. For more information, visit roydays.info.

Huntsville

June 25: “Black Panther”

July 3: “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

July 9: “Despicable Me 3”

July 16: “The Goonies”

July 23: “Cars 3”

July 30: “Coco”

Aug. 6: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

Trek up to the mountain on Monday evenings for the cool air and a free movie. This season will include an activity zone for kids that will open at 4:30 p.m. Food and dinner will be available starting at 6 p.m. with snacks available after the movie begins. Movies will be at Earl’s Lodge Lawn, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, Huntsville. For more information, visit snowbasin.com.

South Ogden

June 29: “The Karate Kid”

South Ogden Days is June 29-30. After the Battle of the Bands competition that Friday, stay and watch a movie at South Ogden Friendship Park, 692 E. 5500 South. For more information, visit southogdendays.com.