A group of first-graders in Maui, Hawaii, has gone out of its way to express love and kindness to Alexis Ince, an 8-year-old classmate who has an extremely rare genetic condition, KITV reported.

As a result of Alexis’ condition, she is the size of a 3-year-old and cannot speak. Vanessa Ince, Alexis’ mother, was afraid Alexis would be bullied when she started school, but just the opposite happened.

One first-grade girl began to reach out to Alexis, helping her find her way around school. Soon, other children joined to form a group that escorts Alexis throughout her day. Ince called it Alexis’ “friend support network.”

“I think it gives people hope,” Ince told KITV. “Hope that, in the face of all these mass shootings and all these horrible things happening in our schools, that kids don’t have to be that way.”

According to Ince, the students have also started to line up each morning to welcome Alexis when she arrives at school. Alexis can’t communicate verbally, but she shows her appreciation by giving her friends flower leis.

“As soon as they see the car pulling up, they jump up and down and they’ll say, ‘Alexis is here! Alexis is here!’” Ince said.

Although Pomaikai Elementary School usually only names one Student of the Month, they awarded the honor to five students in one month for their kindness towards Alexis.

