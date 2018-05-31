SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Sources shared a video Tuesday night of a moose chasing a golf cart.

The 46-second video shows a moose standing at the Park City Golf Club on Tuesday. When the moose notices a golf cart, it begins to gallop across the fairway. The moose continues to chase the cart as it drives down the fairway and past the green.

Watch the video below.

Young Moose at Park City Golf Course When someone hits into your group without shouting "fore!" Many thanks to Emily Clearwater for this footage. She saw the young moose at the Park City Golf Club yesterday. Posted by Utah Division of Wildlife Resources on Tuesday, May 29, 2018

The video, which was first posted to Facebook, received 331 likes, 130 shares and more than 14,000 views since it was posted.

“When someone hits into your group without shouting ‘fore!’” the video description reads.

In March 2017, a wild moose made headlines for chasing a pair of Colorado snowboarders down a ski slope, according to the Deseret News.

A post shared by Cheri (@cherbearox) on Mar 10, 2017 at 8:59am PST

The two snowboarders, Cheri Luther and Amy Loofa, recorded video of the moose chasing them as they went down a snowy hill.

“It was a crazy sight to see and definitely one we won't forget!" Luther wrote on Instagram.