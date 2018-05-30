SALT LAKE CITY — Just in time for Saturday — National Trails Day — Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke added more than 370 miles to the national recreation trails system, including the 1.5 mile Corona Arch Trail near Moab.

Overall, Zinke on Wednesday designated 19 national recreation trails in 17 states. There are more than 1,000 of those trails in all 50 states.

"By designating these new national trails, we acknowledge the efforts of local communities to provide outdoor recreational opportunities that can be enjoyed by everyone," Zinke said. "Our network of national trails provides easily accessible places to exercise and connect with nature in both urban and rural areas while boosting tourism and supporting economic opportunities across the country."

Deseret News archives Bowtie Arch on the Corona Arch Trail. The 1.5-mile trail was designated a national trail by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

On Saturday, hundreds of organized activities are planned as part of National Trails Day, including hikes, educational programs, bike rides, trail rehabilitation projects, festivals, paddle trips and trail dedications. Trails of the National Recreation Trails system range from less than a mile to 485 miles in length and have been designated on federal, state, municipal and privately owned lands.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the National Trail System.

While national scenic trails and national historic trails may only be designated by an act of Congress, national recreation trails may be designated by the interior secretary or secretary of agriculture in response to an application from the trail's managing agency or organization.

The National Recreation Trails Program is jointly administered by the National Park Service and the U.S. Forest Service, in conjunction with a number of federal and not-for-profit partners.

Corona Arch receives an average of 40,000 visitors a year. In 2017, the Bureau of Land Management permanently banned rope swinging at the arch for a number of reasons, including public safety and damage to the arch from rigging structures and ropes.