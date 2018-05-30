SALT LAKE CITY — Uber just added a panic button that allows users to call 911 directly from the app.

Riders can now tap a safety icon on the bottom right corner of the app to call 911, according to TechCrunch.

The call will connect users with a dispatcher. People can then easily communicate where they are because Uber shows your location through its map tracking feature.

Uber is testing an automatic location-sharing feature that automatically sends your location to the 911 dispatcher in select markets, including Denver; Charleston, South Carolina; Nashville, Chattanooga and Tri-Cities, Tennessee; Naples, Florida; and Louisville, Kentucky, TechCrunch reported.

These cities were selected based on “readiness” and “how fast some of them were able to move in terms of training agents and testing functionality,” said Uber director of product management Sachin Kansal.

Kansal said other cities are discussing the new feature. He said the company hopes to make it available everywhere.

Kansal said calling 911 through Uber may not make sense all the time. Still, it’s a valuable tool, he said.

“At the end of the day, when a user is in an emergency, we want them to use whatever will be the fastest mechanism for them in that moment in time,” Kansal said. “If they’re already in a phone dialer, call 911 from there.”

Kansal told The Verge that a safety feature will be added for drivers soon, too.

“We realize that a lot of situations and a lot of criminal activity arises when people think they’re not being watched,” Kansal told The Verge. “And we just want to say that we’re turning the lights on. Part of turning the lights on is providing these features to both sides and also make sure we’re making the entire community aware of the presence of these features.”

Uber first announced the panic button back in April, according to UPI. The decision was made to help the company improve its safety reputation after the company made headlines for security-related incidents.