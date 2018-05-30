MOAB — The Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee is seeking public comment on Don M. Torgerson, who was appointed to fill a vacancy on the 7th District Court by Gov. Gary Herbert on Tuesday.

The 7th Judicial District includes Carbon, Grand and San Juan counties.

Those who desire to comment should contact Jerry Howe at the Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel, Utah State Capitol Campus, House Building, Suite W210, P.O. Box 145210, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-5210, by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 13. All statements should include the respondent’s name, telephone number and mailing address.

Torgerson has worked as a public defender for Grand, Moab, Blanding, Price, Carbon, Emery and San Juan counties at Torgerson Law Offices, a privately contracted public defender law firm.

He was also a managing partner at Chiara & Torgerson, and president of Torgerson Law Offices. He received his Juris Doctor from the University of Idaho School of Law.

The confirmation committee plans to hold a public hearing, then issue a recommendation to the full Senate. If confirmed by the Senate, Torgerson will fill the vacancy resulting from the retirement of Judge Lyle Anderson on July 1.