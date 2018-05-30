SALT LAKE CITY — A woman who was supposed to be taking care of the finances of vulnerable adults was charged Wednesday with taking their money.

Kathy Ann Faletau, 42, of Riverton, is charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult, unlawful dealing of property by a fiduciary and engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, all second-degree felonies; plus falsifying or altering government records, a class B misdemeanor.

While working for New Leaf Alternative in South Salt Lake, Faletau was "the representative payee/fiduciary" for a Sandy man's finances.

"Faletau acquired a debit card for (the man's) account in her own name and used that card for purchases for the benefit of someone other than (the man). An analysis of Faletau’s financial records, and records of other Medicaid recipients under Faletau’s care, disclosed that five additional vulnerable adults … had unauthorized transfers from their accounts into Faletau’s account and/or the accounts of other individuals," charging documents state.

A review in 2016 revealed "there were over $7,500 in charges to (the man's) account where he received no benefit," the charges state.

Some of those purchases included airline tickets and rental cars, as well as purchases made in Missouri, Nebraska, and Wyoming, the charges state. The man's parents confirmed he was never in those states during the time of the purchases.

Faletau left New Leaf in August 2015 and started her own company called TLC, also known as Touching Lives, the charges state. Investigators found at least five other vulnerable adults who had thousands of dollars taken from their accounts and placed into Faletau's account.

According to court records, Faletau was arrested in South Jordan for prescription fraud in 2016, and again by Unified police in 2017.