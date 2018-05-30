SALT LAKE CITY — Nintendo is bringing the Pokemon franchise to the Nintendo Switch.

On Tuesday, the video game company announced a new game called “Pokemon Quest” from Game Freak, which now available for free in the Nintendo Switch’s e-shop.

“Pokemon Quest” is a real-time RPG game that allows players to "face off against wild Pokemon and embark on many exciting expeditions," according to the “Pokemon” franchise’s Twitter account.

The game will take place in the Tumblecube Island area, where players can interact with the classic first-generation Pokemon, GameSpot reported. Players will build a party full of Pokemon and explore the world. Gamers can also decorate and customize their headquarters.

The new game will be available for mobile devices in June.

With a team of up to three Pokémon, you can explore the secrets of Tumblecube Island. Battle wild Pokémon, gather treasure, and even befriend new Pokémon—if you have the right ingredients, that is! #PokemonQuest puts the power in your hands. pic.twitter.com/BuVVenFAYR — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 30, 2018

The game’s announcement came alongside two more game announcements for “Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!” and “Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee!”

The two games, which will launch Nov. 16, “bring the experience of a classic Pokémon RPG to Nintendo Switch with gameplay that is easily approachable for newcomers to the series, but is also deep enough to keep veteran trainers on their toes,” according to the video game’s official website.

According to The Verge, the two new games will “draw heavily from the handheld Pokémon titles, but they’re also as close to a reboot as the game series has ever come.”

Game Freak director Junichi Masuda said the game drew from inspiration from the “Pokemon Yellow” video game, which allowed players to interact more with Pikachu.

“These games, 'Let’s Go, Pikachu!' and 'Let’s Go, Eevee!,' we took inspiration from and used 'Pokémon Yellow' version, 'Special Pikachu Edition,' as the base for these,” he said, according to The Verge.

The new games will take place in the Kanto Region of the fictional Pokemon world, which is home to the original 151 Pokemon.