BYU fans managed to help propel, or "Jimmer," Steve Young past Willie Mays recently.

The Sportsball Cup is an online tournament featuring 32 Bay Area or sports-related people and asked readers to vote for the most popular one.

Mays, the San Francisco Giants legend, was leading the vote — until Cougar fans got involved. They "Jimmered" the outcome.

"'Jimmer' refers to another BYU fan favorite, basketball player Jim "Jimmer" Fredette, who now plays in China," writes Drew Costley. "During his senior year at the school in 2011, Fredette scored 43 points to lead the Cougars to a win over previously undefeated San Diego State University. San Diego State got 'Jimmered,' Cougar fans proclaimed. And now, they'd have to 'Jimmer' the battle for Bay Area athletic-cultural supremacy."

Over or under?

How many wins will BYU football earn in 2018? The Cougars won just four games in 2017, but will they get more or less than five victories next season?

Warner's place

Where does former BYU linebacker Fred Warner fit as a rookie with the San Francisco 49ers?

"The 49ers’ third-round draft pick out of BYU is a natural choice to see early playing time given the questionable status of Reuben Foster and the health of Brock Coyle, who is coming off shoulder surgery," according to scout.com. "But Warner, who played a hybrid safety/linebacker role at BYU, has the versatility to help in multiple ways. Even with the linebacker position at 100 percent, the 49ers should be able to find a spot for Warner on the field, and he could get a chance early to show he belongs in the starting lineup until Foster returns."

And finally ...

Watch a highlight video of former Cougar Brandon Davies, who is currently playing overseas. Watch it here.