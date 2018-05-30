EAGLE MOUNTAIN — There were very few surprised faces in the room Wednesday when officials from the state and Eagle Mountain revealed Facebook as the entity behind a massive planned data center here, and the recipient of an equally massive tax relief package.

Facebook will qualify for some $150 million in tax breaks for Phase 1 of the project, expected to be a $750 million investment. Facebook continues to be the most profitable social media company on the planet and just reported record profits for the first quarter of 2018, approaching $12 billion. And that in spite of a slew of criticism surrounding revelations late last year that a data scientist harvested personal data on some 80 million users and later sold the information to Cambridge Analytica.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News There were very few surprised faces in the room Wednesday when officials revealed Facebook as the entity behind a massive planned data center here.

Facebook boasts nearly 1.5 billion daily users and over 2 billion regular monthly users.

Talks centered on the project go back at least a year when Gov. Gary Herbert and others visited the company in Palo Alto, California, but the company's name was kept under wraps due to "ongoing contract negotiations" according to those involved with the deal.

Phase 1 of the effort will include putting up two facilities on a roughly 500-acre parcel south of Eagle Mountain's city center. Theresa Foxley, president/CEO of the Economic Development Corporation of Utah, said last week that once shovels are in the ground, the expected construction term should be about 18 months.

Weinstein PR Artist's rendering of the planned Facebook data center in Eagle Mountain.

The company will also be investing, according to Foxley, about $150 million in infrastructure improvements including bringing power to the site from a nearby high-capacity power line corridor, extending sewer and water service, bringing in telecommunication lines and improving roads.

That infrastructure investment is expected to be equalized by the Phase 1 tax benefits of $150 million over 20 years. All additional phases will be eligible for the same level of tax relief.

A study commissioned by Eagle Mountain on the project referenced the potential for five phases which, if executed, would earn the mystery company $750 million in tax relief.

According to Eagle Mountain officials, the property currently generates about $66 per year in tax revenues. After Phase 1 of the data center is complete, the tax revenues would shoot up to about $840,000 annually.

This story will be updated throughout the day.