WEST JORDAN — Adult Probation and Parole agents doing a routine house check on Monday ended up finding a live pipe bomb in the home of a man on probation.

Poul Larsen, 31, of West Jordan, was arrested for investigation of possession of explosive device.

Agents were conducting a random probation home compliance check on Monday. Inside Larsen's home, agents found a bottle of liquor and a compound bow, both violations of his probation, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

Then agents looked in Larsen's closet and found a suspected pipe bomb, the report states.

"West Valley bomb squad responded to the address. The pipe bomb was examined by X-ray and was confirmed to contain pellet projectiles and an explosive substance. The pipe bomb was detonated by the bomb squad," according to the report.

Larsen is currently awaiting trial on domestic violence charges, according to court records. In March he was sentenced to 30 days in jail on another domestic violence-related conviction.