Pandora officially launched a family plan for its premium service this week.

According to TechCrunch, the new plan costs $14.99 per month, $5 more than its individual Premium plan (which is $9.99 a month).

The Pandora family plan costs $164.98 per year.

The new plan allows users to create personalized playlists — called “Our Soundtrack” — that picks a unique set of songs for family members to listen to together, TechCrunch reported.

Families can also create their own playlists, downloads for offline listening and unlimited skips on Pandora.

The streaming radio service puts itself in direct competition with Apple Music and Spotify Premium, which both offer family plans that allow six users to pay under one account.

As The Verge reported, Pandora still has its work cut out for itself if it wants to catch up with Spotify. The company has roughly 6 million paid subscribers, compared with Spotify’s 70 million paid subscribers.