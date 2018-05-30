Mark Lennihan, AP
Employees familiarize themselves with the new Chick-fil-A restaurant, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015 in New York. The Atlanta-based privately held franchise company has more than 1900 restaurants in 41 states and Washington, D.C. The New York franchise, located a few blocks from Times Square, opens Saturday, Oct. 3, marking its push to become a bigger national player. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
SALT LAKE CITY — A Chick-fil-A in Sacramento, California, went viral Tuesday after it announced how much it pays its employees.

As USA Today reported, one Chick-fil-A location in the capital city will soon hire “hospitality professionals” at a rate of $17 or $18 per hour beginning June 4.

Most Chick-fil-A employees earn between $12.50 and $13 per hour, while the minimum wage in California is $11 per hour.

Those who are hired for leadership positions will receive additional paid days off.

Owner of that store, Eric Mason, told local news station KXTV it's important to help employees earn livable wages.

"We're looking for people trying to raise families, improve their lifestyle," Mason told KXTV. "The people is the real key component to successful businesses. We're looking for people who are looking for long-term opportunity."

Still, despite the high wage, it may not be enough for all California residents. As Fortune reported, Dr. Amy K. Glasmeier, who works at MIT, said the current living wage for an adult and a child in Sacramento County sits at about $25.90.

