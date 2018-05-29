SALT LAKE CITY — It was “Locals Day” Tuesday at the Zions Bank Basketball Campus where five Utah collegians were among the six players who worked out for the Utah Jazz.

University of Utah players Sedrick Barefield and Tyler Rawson joined Weber State’s Ryan Richardson, Westminster’s Dayon Goodman and Utah Valley’s Kenneth Ogbe in the sixth Jazz workout of college players this spring. The non-Utah collegian of the bunch was Detroit Mercy forward Kameron Chatman.

The one player everyone wanted to talk to was not available to speak to the media, however, since Barefield has not yet declared whether he will hire an agent and make himself available for next month’s draft. He has to decide by Wednesday night whether he will enter the draft.

For his teammate Rawson, who played two years for the Utes after also playing at Salt Lake Community College and prepping at American Fork High, it was a dream come true to wear a Utah Jazz jersey, at least for a day.

“It’s surreal, I’m still trying to wake up from it,” Rawson said. “Really exciting, it’s been a dream for me to play for the Jazz ever since growing up and watching them here in Utah. I always liked Mehmet Okur — I kind of feel like my game has translated a bit like his, being able to shoot the 3-ball. It’s very special to me seeing a lot of hard work paying off and doing a lot of things not a lot of people can do.”

Rawson said he didn’t know what direction Barefield was leaning as far as putting his name in the draft or going back for his senior season at Utah.

Jazz vice president of player personnel Walt Perrin wouldn’t express an opinion about whether Barefield should make himself available for the draft, saying, “We don’t tell them what they should do — that’s an individual decision — but we tell them what they need to improve on in order to play in our league.”

Perrin parsed his words carefully when talking about Barefield, pausing for several seconds when asked about his workout.

“He was good, Sedrick had a good workout — what can I say?" he said, and then added, “He brings energy, he brings athleticism, ability to shoot the ball, to score the ball ”

The only hint Perrin gave about what Barefield should do was when he said, “If he goes back (to college), he’s one we would be looking at next year.”

Perrin also said the Jazz weren’t necessarily throwing a bone to the local players by bringing five in Tuesday, but rather, “showing them some love.”

He acknowledged that none of the players in Tuesday’s workout are candidates to play in the NBA next year, but could in the future.

“They all have a chance to play somewhere,” Perrin said. “Is it in the league next year? Probably not. Is it in the league in a couple of years? It depends on their route, and how they progress in terms of skill set.”

Of the 6-foot-10 Rawson he said, “What I saw today is that he can really shoot the ball so that’s a skill set everybody is looking for, especially at his size. People looking for stretch 4s, so he showcased that ability, of course he’s got other things he’s got to improve on.”

He also praised Ogbe, who played a couple of years at Utah before transferring to Utah Valley, where he was the leading scorer (13.7 ppg) this year. For Ogbe, it was his second Jazz workout, as he was a last-minute fill-in for another player two weeks ago.

“Kenneth has a skill set that kind of translates into the NBA. He could be one down the road that could make it, if he doesn’t play overseas because of his German nationality.”

For Goodman, a former Kearns High product, who averaged 27.7 ppg for Westminster this year and Richardson, a four-year player at Weber, who averaged 13.5 ppg this year, this might be their only NBA workout, but they were thrilled for the opportunity.

“I wasn’t going to miss this opportunity,” said Goodman. “It was a great opportunity and I felt I got a lot of shots in and learned a lot of good moves and good drills.”

Chatman, a 6-9, 225-pound forward who played collegiately at Detroit Mercy after seeing limited action for two years at Michigan, announced on Monday he would officially enter the draft and sign with an agent. After sitting out a year as a transfer, he averaged 17.8 points, 8.3 rebounds on 47.1 percent shooting for the Titans.