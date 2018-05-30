It is a sad commentary that President Trump and his supporters are making such a controversy over some professional football players failing to stand for the national anthem, stating that such actions are a disgrace and show a complete lack of patriotism and loyalty to our country, while Trump and his followers seemingly show a complete disregard for the Constitution of the United States of America.

Trump is being investigated for the possible commission of actions, and/or crimes, which serve to undermine the integrity of our national voting system.

It is incredible that he has this unrestrained power — unrestrained because the Republicans, who control the House and Senate, will not exercise their authority to curtail him.

It does not require high intellect to understand that someone under investigation should not be allowed to view the evidence compiled during an ongoing and incomplete investigation about them.

Richard Burt

Sandy