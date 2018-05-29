Throughout our country, questions on the meaning and proper interpretation of many of our freedoms as outlined in the Constitution have come into question, such as our right to own a firearm, our right to religious freedom and, informally through public opinion on correctness, our right to free speech. I do not support violence. I do not believe in a state-sponsored church. I do not condone bigotry. But I also fear the loss of our freedoms.

I do not feel that restricting the freedoms we have will ultimately solve the problems our society faces in many cases, because I think the root of these problems is ultimately our human nature. One of our greatest abilities as humans is to overcome obstacles in our way, and unfortunately that power can be used for bad as well as good.

I am not naïve to the fact that we no longer live in the 18th century. To blindly insist that all change is bad is foolish. But I also know that too much has been sacrificed in support of this nation and its principles, principles that have proven good before, to jump ship now. I implore each of us, as we consider changing the interpretation of our constitutional rights, to act prudently, knowledgably, wisely and never rashly, impulsively, arbitrarily or blindly. I do believe that we can come to solutions that better our society, whether they be achieved by maintenance or change.

Noah Guzman

Bountiful