A host of various organizations collaborated to put on the recent Hiring Utah’s Heroes Career Fair — an event more agencies should emulate to provide needed assistance to America’s soldiers.

Thecareer fair at the Davis Conference Center in Layton aimed to connect nearly 60 potential employers with Utah’s veterans. This event is one example of the many services and opportunities offered by the state’s Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Workforce Services, two agencies whose efforts should serve as a model for effective veterans’ assistance nationwide.

Utah has one of the lowest total unemployment rates in the country, with the unemployment rate roughly 25 percent less than the national average. The state’s Department of Workforce Services has played an active role in keeping the unemployment rate low, working closely with the Department of Veterans Affairs to ensure all veterans have equal opportunities upon returning home. Since 2012, these departments have worked together to place more than 60,000 veterans in jobs.

Achieving this rate of success has required both private partnerships and concerted collaboration across departments — successful approaches the federal government would do well to model. First, by partnering with private companies, these departments have been able to expand the resources offered to veterans, including training workshops, career fairs and paid accommodation assistance to veterans traveling during their job search.

Second, by working collaboratively to find sensible solutions, both departments have enjoyed the satisfaction of making measurable changes to employing veterans. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Utah’s veteran unemployment rate sits at 2.9 percent, making the state one of 12 to fall below the 3 percent mark. That’s a proud accomplishment given the national veteran unemployment rate of 3.7 percent.

Nationwide, the unemployment rate for all veterans who have served in the armed services since 2001 is significantly higher than the national average. Additionally, the District of Columbia has the second highest rate of unemployment for veterans, just under Maine. For places ironically situated so close to the federal government, these statistics are unacceptable.

Federal legislators should look to Utah and implement effective policies to provide robust, empathetic assistance to the country’s veterans. Doing so will require an increase in partnerships with private partners, building on President Barack Obama’s successful “Joining Forces” initiative, which urged private businesses to hire veterans. It will also require transparent, functional collaboration across federal and state departments to understand the root causes of this issue and work to address them.

Both state and federal governments have a moral obligation to assist those who put their lives on the line for the safety of the country. They should employ concerted, empathetic policies to build healthier lives for veterans and their families, ensuring those who defend freedom are rightfully honored.