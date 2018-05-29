DRAPER — Draper trails officials are asking for volunteers this weekend for a beautification project of Corner Canyon to celebrate National Trails Day.

On June 2 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., volunteers hosted by Draper City Trails and Open Space will be planting riparian plants along a creek, spreading compost and seed on areas with too much foot traffic and constructing a brand new trail.

Volunteers are asked to register online for the "Corner Canyon Beautification Bash" and sign a waiver before the day of the project. Organizers will offer a free lunch to those who register ahead of time.

Volunteers will meet at the Andy Ballard Arena, 1600 Highland Dr. at 8 a.m. wearing the required attire (long-sleeved shirt, long pants, gloves and boots).

Volunteers should also bring essentials such as water and a first aid kit and be expected to walk a mile.