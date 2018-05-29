SALT LAKE CITY — Tied at three runs apiece in the bottom of the eighth inning with the Reno Aces Tuesday afternoon at Smith’s Ballpark, the Salt Lake Bees turned to former Seattle Mariner and New York Yankee Dustin Ackley to lead them to victory.

The former top-2 draft pick did not disappoint and hit a two-run RBI single to give the Bees a 5-3 victory.

The game-winning hit itself was not a thing of beauty. Rather, it was a case of mistaken identity.

Initially, Reno outfielder Evan Marzilli appeared to catch the ball, putting an end to the Bees' inning.

As it turned out, Marzilli merely feigned catching the ball, and Ackley was awarded his game-winning hit.

https://twitter.com/SaltLakeBees/status/1001566342879657984

“At first I saw that he caught it,” Ackley said. “After he went to the ground I could see him looking like he didn’t really have the ball, it was kind of hidden behind him. There was a point, halfway to first, that I felt he didn’t have it anymore.”

The RBI single not only gave the Bees the victory, it gave them the series as well, something that was in doubt toward the end of the five-game homestand.

“It’s just one of those situations,” said Ackley. “I feel like this is a team that is going to score a lot of runs. The last couple of days we haven’t done a great job of that, but there are always going to be stretches like that. If our pitchers keeping throwing the ball like they are, we are going to get our bats going.”

TOP OF THE WORLD: Heading into Tuesday’s series-ending contest with the Aces, the Bees had totaled 87 homers through the first 52 games of the season. That mark had Salt Lake’s professional baseball franchise 13 home runs ahead of the next closest PCL team (El Paso was second in the league with 74 dingers on the year).

The team’s slugging percentage of .529 was also .23 points better than second place Albuquerque, which, when combined with the home run total, made the Bees the premier power-hitting club in Triple-A baseball.

Thanks to David Fletcher’s fifth inning shot to left Tuesday, the Bees now have 88 homers, and stand just 14 behind their season total from 2017 (102).

https://twitter.com/SaltLakeBees/status/1001547255453597696

All of the home run hitting gives the Bees a legitimate claim to the title of best home run hitting team in baseball, as they lead Major League Baseball’s New York Yankees (84) by four blasts.

FRIENDLY COMPETITION: With so many balls leaving the confines of Smith’s Ballpark, off the bats of so many different Bees, a rivalry of sorts has arisen among the players.

“We just try to play good baseball, but in the midst of it we do talk a little smack to each other,” Bees slugger Jabari Blash said.

Blash has had plenty of reason to talk smack. A native of the U.S. Virgin Islands, Blash leads the team with 15 homers this season.

https://twitter.com/MiLB/status/1000423896842227712

In second place is outfielder Rymer Liriano, with 11, while Jose Fernandez comes in third with seven jacks.

https://twitter.com/SaltLakeBees/status/1000593504874020864

After Fernandez there is a bit of a slog, with Fletcher, Michael Hermosillo and Jose Briceno each standing at six home runs.

“The competition is fun, but at the end of the day we are trying to score any way we can and get wins,” said Blash.

