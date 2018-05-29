SALT LAKE CITY — Cities, counties, universities and ski resorts seeking to meet clean air or renewable energy goals are behind a push by Rocky Mountain Power that seeks the development of enough wind, solar or geothermal power to supply 34,000 Utah households.

The utility company issued a request for proposals on Tuesday for projects that would interconnect to the PacifiCorp system. Customers behind the request include Park City, Salt Lake City, Summit County, Park City Mountain Resort, Deer Valley Resort and Utah Valley University.

“Rocky Mountain Power has a successful history of partnering with our customers and communities,” said Cindy Crane, CEO of Rocky Mountain Power. “We are continuing that tradition by bringing new renewable energy to our customers that have aggressive renewable and sustainability goals, while still providing affordable, reliable electricity to all of our customers.”

The company is seeking proposals for 308,000 megawatt hours of power generation, which equates to approximately 40 megawatts of geothermal capacity or approximately 100 to 126 megawatts of wind or solar capacity. This is enough electricity to power about 34,000 typical homes in Utah.

The request for proposal also seeks renewable energy projects to meet the demand of its next offering of "Subscriber Renewables," which is intended to expand the initial Subscriber Solar Program. That program is fully subscribed and has a long waiting list.