SOUTH SALT LAKE — A documented gang member was charged Tuesday with leading police on a chase, crashing into another car, and being in possession of drugs, guns and ammunition.

Riziq Kuwait Abdalla, 33, of Salt Lake City, who goes by the moniker Q-Ball, is charged in 3rd District Court with three counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a second-degree felony; failing to stop for an officer, a third-degree felony; failing to stop for a law enforcer and two counts of drug possession, class A misdemeanors; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

On May 24, police spotted Abdalla, a wanted parole fugitive, near 2700 South and 500 East. Abdalla refused to pull over for police, even after his tires were spiked, according to charging documents. Near 2700 South and State Street, Abdalla crashed into another car, police say.

Abdalla allegedly ran away from the scene but was captured a short time later. Investigators recovered two loaded handguns he was carrying, and then seized a duffel bag containing another loaded handgun, more than 100 rounds of ammunition, a bulletproof vest and small amounts of heroin and meth, the charges state.

Noting his violent criminal history, prosecutors have requested Abdalla be held without bail.