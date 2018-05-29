ANAHEIM, Calif. — A former All-American at the University of Utah had to travel across the continent to revitalize his stagnating career.

C.J. Cron — twice the Mountain West Conference's Player of the Year and twice a first team All-American with the Utes — has become a vital member of the Tampa Bay Rays after four frustrating seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. Cron is on pace for career highs in three major offensive categories; he leads the Rays with 11 home runs and 30 RBIs while ranking second in sluggling percentage at .468 heading into Tuesday night's games.

Orlin Wagner, AP Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter C.J. Cron hits a solo home run off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel during game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

With the Angels, Cron never spent a full season in the major leagues. When not competing with Albert Pujols for playing time at first base or as a designated hitter, the former Ute would return to Salt Lake City to recover from injury or improve his batting with the Angels' top farm club, the Pacific Coast League's Bees.

"Anytime you have the comfort of playing every day, it helps in every aspect of the game, for sure," Cron said. "Knowing when you're going to be in there, being able to make adjustments from at-bat to at-bat has benefited me. Hopefully, it can continue."

When asked what Cron means to his team, Rays manager Kevin Cash answered immediately and emphatically.

"A lot," Cash said. "Quite a bit. In spring training, we talked about how, in theory, we lost a lot of power. C.J. has provided that power boost for us. There are other guys who are capable of doing that, but he's been the one who's really done here the first quarter of the season.

"He's in there every single day. He knows he's coming to the ballpark to play every single day. He's comfortable with where he's hitting in the lineup, and the guys around him are feeding off of him."

Cron generated much of his success this year while batting second, an unusual place in the lineup for a conventional power hitter. Yet Chad Mottola, the Rays' hitting coach, is impressed with Cron's "ability to accept making contact, at times, as a home-run hitter, to grind out at-bats, to run the bases, to bring some energy to the team, for sure," he said.

Cash believes having Cron bat second increases the former Ute's chances to drive teammates home.

"Numbers-wise, you want that spot to come up more times than not," Cash said. "Over the years, it's proven that those opportunities come up with guys on base. Right now, he's probably the guy we want to come up with guys on base, and it's paying dividends for us."

Jeff Haynes, FR171008 AP Tampa Bay Rays first baseman C.J. Cron waits on a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during game in Chicago, on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.

Since moving into the second slot April 20, Cron twice forged 10-game hitting streaks and matched a career best by reaching base in 25 consecutive games.

"The message sent to me was, 'Just do what you do. Don't try to change your approach where you're hitting,'" Cron said. "I didn't."

Cron's start to the season represents his most consistent success since his days at Utah, which the 28-year-old views as his personal turning point.

"Going to college outside of where you live, I think, is your first step of living on your own and being independent," said Cron, who was born less than 10 miles from Angel Stadium and grew up in Arizona. "You learn a lot about yourself, on and off the field. I figured a lot of things out as a hitter at Utah. That was the stepping stone to get to where I am today."

Recruited as a catcher, Cron was named the Mountain West Conference's Freshman of the Year in 2009 after helping Utah reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 49 years. The freshman led the Utes with 83 hits, 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 58 RBIs; his totals in the latter three categories ranked among the top 10 in the conference.

Cron began playing first base in 2010 and ended it as the MWC's Player of the Year and a first team All-American. As a sophomore, Cron finished fifth nationally with an .817 slugging percentage while leading the conference with 20 homers and 81 RBIs, and ranking second with a .431 average and a .487 on-base percentage.

But 2011 might have been Cron's most impressive season. Cron made the All-America first team and was named the MWC's Player of the Year for the second consecutive time despite playing with a torn labrum in his right shoulder. In the process, the junior became a semifinalist for both the Golden Spikes Award, given to the nation's best amateur player, and the Dick Howser Trophy, recognizing collegiate baseball's player of the year.

In 2011, Cron led the MWC in seven offensive categories, compiled a 33-game hitting streak and managed hits in all but four games. The junior's .803 slugging percentage and 1.320 OPS led the NCAA, while his .434 batting average ranked third and his 159 total bases and .517 on-base percentage placed sixth in both categories.

Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News University of Utah baseball player C.J. Cron poses for photos Monday, April 25, 2011 inside the indoor practice facility. Cron is one of the top hitters in the country.

Despite his success, Cron most values the relationships he built at Utah. The former Ute mentioned among his friends ex-pitcher Joe Pond, now a financial adviser in Salt Lake City, and former reserves Gavin Green and Josh Reed, who live in Phoenix. Green specializes in fundraising and Reed works as an account manager for a public relations firm.

"Some of my best friends I met in college." Cron said. "Gavin Green, he lives in Arizona right next to me. We're hanging out all the time watching the football games and basketball games. It's a lot of fun. Pretty much anyone in my class was awesome."

Cron became the first Ute to be selected in the first round of baseball's June draft when the Angels chose him 17th overall after his junior season. He made his major-league debut in 2014 and had his best season to date two years later. In 2016, Cron finished with 16 home runs, 69 RBIs, a .278 average, a .467 slugging percentage and a .792 OPS in 116 games — all career highs — despite missing six weeks with a broken hand.

"I've always had the confidence that I could hit," Cron said. "The sporadic at-bats I didn't really let get to me. I tried to keep a positive mindset about the whole thing."

Despite his performance in Anaheim, Cron occasionally found himself back in Salt Lake City — and at Smith's Ballpark, the site of his collegiate success — as the Angels tried to balance injury-plagued rosters.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Salt Lake Bees first baseman former University of Utah standalone C.J. Cron, rear, in action during a game with Oklahoma City in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 27, 2015. Cron had been sent down from the Los Angeles Angels.

"I knew everything about Smith's Ballpark," Cron said. "Going back and seeing the mountains in left field was always pretty cool, and I got to see all my old friends, so it was always a good time."

Then just before spring training began this year, the Rays acquired Cron for a minor-league infielder. The former Ute became expendable when Shohei Ohtani signed with the Angels as a pitcher and designated hitter, forcing Pujols to play more games at first base.

"Nothing really shocks me in baseball anymore," Cron said. "I wouldn't say I was really expecting it. But at the same time, I wasn't super shocked when it happened. I was just glad it happened a couple of days before spring training so I was able to get out to the East Coast and meet my teammates."

Cron immediately found a place in the lineup. Six of the Rays' top seven home run hitters from last year left the club through trades or free agency. The seventh, outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, has been on the disabled list since April 16.

"His personality has really helped out," Mottola said. "He's fun to be around. Despite his performance, whether it's good or bad, you don't know. He's a guy who takes pride in the little things of the game.

"It's been fun for me to be around him and just to encourage him, knowing that he's going to be in the lineup the next day, putting plenty of at-bats together at a time rather than putting pressure on yourself each at-bat trying to get back in the lineup."

A relaxed Cron not only means a productive Cron but also a happy Cron.

"It's been fun to be a part of the core of this club," he said. "They've been nothing but supportive since I've been here."

A happy Cron also means a chance to fulfill the promise he demonstrated in the shadows of the Wasatch.

"In baseball, it's weird," he said. "The opportunity can come at any time. I guess my opportunity is now, so I'm excited for it."