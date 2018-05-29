Ninety-four-year-old Robert Lockard has earned a World War II Victory Medal, three Bronze Star designations, and, as of this weekend, his high school diploma, Fox News reported.

Lockard would’ve graduated 74 years ago from Circleville High School in Ohio, but he dropped out. He joined the military and served in the Air Corps 354th Infantry 89th Division during World War II, according to Fox.

On Sunday, the day before Memorial Day, Lockard received a standing ovation as he crossed the stage during Circleville High School’s commencement ceremony and received his diploma.

“It means everything to me. Everything,” Lockard told WCMH. “All these years man, I thought about this.”

Read the full story by Fox News here and watch a video about Lockard's graduation here.