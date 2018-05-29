Tim Allen said “Last Man Standing” will address the hot topic of guns in its next season.

Allen told Closer Weekly in an exclusive interview that there are many storylines left to tackle for the 30-minute sitcom, which was canceled by ABC after six seasons but recently revived by Fox.

"I'm excited because we have so much left in our tank," Allen told Closer. "There were a lot of stories we hadn’t gotten to."

Allen said the issue of guns will also come up with the show.

He told Closer his character on the show, conservative dad Mike Baxter, "owns a sporting-goods store that has firearms, so we're going to have to deal with that somehow."

A teaser for the show’s new season dropped last week.

The show fans loved. The characters they missed. Watch the official teaser for #LastManStanding, coming to @FOXTV this fall. pic.twitter.com/ZAXAACEJd1 — Last Man Standing (@LastManStanding) May 14, 2018

“Team LMS was in the sixth inning, ahead by four runs, stands were packed and then for no reason, they call off the game. It leaves you sitting in the dugout, holding a bat and puzzled. Now we get the news from FOX that it’s time to get back out on that diamond — hell yes, I’m excited,” he said in a statement, according to Variety.

Allen, who is a Trump supporter and conservative, is excited to have the conservative comedy back on the air.

Gary Newman and Dana Walden, chairmen and CEOs of Fox Television Group, said the high fan interest made bringing back the show an easy decision, according to Fox News.

“‘Last Man Standing’ ended too soon and the outcry from the fans has been deafening,” they said, according to Fox News. “We’ve wanted to put the show back together since its final taping a year ago, and Tim never gave up hope either. Thanks to its millions of devoted viewers and the irrepressible Tim Allen, we haven’t seen the last of ‘Last Man Standing.’”

Rumors existed around the time of the show’s cancellation that ABC axed the show because of its political stance.

But Newman said politics likely didn’t have anything to do with the show ending.

He also said he doesn’t think the show’s success is solely based on conservative values.

“I think one of the great things about broadcast television is that the fans get very connected to these stars, the characters and the shows,” he said. “And a lot of that social sentiment that you see results in online discussions about shows, I think, is part of what drives the success of the show. That fan base identifies or appeals to them that Tim has his particular political viewpoints. I just don’t think the show ends up delving into it very deeply. From time to time, there may be a moment on the show that deals with current politics, but it doesn’t feel like a soapbox or any particular point of view.”