Disney released a second, full-length trailer for the new film “Christopher Robin” on Friday.

The trailer debuted on “Ellen” when Scottish actor Ewan McGregor, who plays Christopher Robin, appeared on the show.

The film revisits the beloved characters from the “Winnie the Pooh” cartoons, telling the story of Christopher Robin’s adult life, which is burdened by a demanding boss and work schedule in London.

Christopher is sitting on a park bench in London when Pooh surprises him and asks him for help to find his lost friends. After they reunite with Tigger, Piglet, Eeyore and others, Christopher returns to his family.

The trailer then shows Pooh and company leaving the Hundred Acre Wood to “save Christopher," who has let work begin to control his life.

"Now it is up to his childhood friends to venture into our world and help Christopher Robin rediscover the joys of family life, the value of friendship and to appreciate the simple pleasures in life once again," the video caption says.

“Christopher Robin” will be in theaters on Aug. 3.

Watch the full trailer here.