MURRAY — The City Council will hold a public hearing on the city’s tentative budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year on Tuesday, June 5.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Murray City Center, 5025 S. State.

A copy of the tentative budget may be reviewed in person in the finance director’s office at the Murray City Center, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or online at murray.utah.gov.