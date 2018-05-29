HOLLADAY — The City Council and the redevelopment board of directors will each hold two public hearings on Thursday, June 7, in the council chambers at City Hall, 4580 S. 2300 East.

The first hearing before the City Council will begin at 6 p.m. and will focus on amendments to the 2017-18 fiscal year budgets. The second hearing will take public input on the tentative 2018-19 fiscal year budgets for the general fund, capital fund, debt service, and arts and grant funds. The council will also take comments on eliminating the sunset provision on the city’s municipal energy sales and use tax.

The hearings before the Redevelopment Agency’s board of directors will begin as close to 6:30 p.m. as possible. The first hearing will consider amendments to the 2017-18 fiscal year budget, and the second will take input on the agency’s tentative budget for 2018-19.

Copies of the tentative budgets and proposed amendments are available for review Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the city recorder’s office at City Hall or online at cityofholladay.com.

Following the hearings, the proposed budgets may be amended to reflect public comment and other issues determined by the council. It is anticipated that the final budgets will be adopted on June 21.